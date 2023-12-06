‘Active shooting’ with multiple victims reported on Las Vegas college campus

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspected gunman is dead after “multiple victims” were shot on a Las Vegas college campus, according to police.

“The suspect has been located and is deceased,” Las Vegas Metro Police Department stated on X after the shooting at UNLV in the city.

Police initially responded to Beam Hall at the University of Nevada Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

“We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon,” stated Las Vegas Metro Police Department on X on Wednesday.

UNLV warned its students that it was not a drill and that shots had been fired.

“University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” it stated.

#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon. pic.twitter.com/iylYGPhr33 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

UNLV then said that there had been additional reports of shots at the student union.

“University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” UNLV wrote on X.