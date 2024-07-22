Support truly

LA police arrested a man who stabbed his parents yesterday, killing his mother and wounding his father.

Officers found a 20-year-old suspect naked on the street covered in blood, and took him into custody.

The Los Angeles Police Department were called to a stabbing at 12.38am local time at a home in Wilmington, Los Angeles.

Officers attended the house on the 900 block of North Banning Boulevard near East Opp Street.

Video from the scene obtained by KTLA shows the suspect covered in blood and wearing no clothes. The man was arrested and transported to hospital for evaluation.

Police believe the man stabbed his parents, but it is not clear his motivation. Police are investigating whether the suspect was under the influence of drugs.

The mother, identified only as a 42-year-old Hispanic woman, died at the scene from her injuries.

The father, a 50-year-old Hispanic man, was taken to a nearby hospital in a stable condition.

Additional footage shows a bloody man sitting in the street with a large gash on his back, according to KTLA.

Police were also seen talking to a young woman wrapped in a blanket, who appears uninjured, KTLA reports.

The investigation is ongoing.