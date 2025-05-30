Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Landlord shot and killed while trying to evict tenant, police say

Police said the tenant got “upset” when he was served an eviction notice

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Friday 30 May 2025 17:18 EDT
Before the landlord was shot, he had served the tenant with an eviction notice, according to police.
Before the landlord was shot, he had served the tenant with an eviction notice, according to police.

A landlord has been shot and killed while trying to evict a tenant from his Las Vegas home, according to police.

Christopher Rainy, 36, was arrested on Thursday after police responded to a report of a man who’d been shot inside a home in the northwest valley.

When cops arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Fox5 Vegas reported, citing police. The man was found dead on the kitchen floor.

Before the landlord was shot, he had served Rainey with an eviction notice, according to police.

“This upset Rainey, and after a brief verbal exchange, he shot the victim several times,” the police press release read.

A landlord was fatally shot while trying to evict a tenant, police say
A landlord was fatally shot while trying to evict a tenant, police say

Police say Rainey, who was armed with a gun, later exited the home, and was taken into custody.

Investigators say the man who was shot and killed was Rainey’s landlord. Fox5 Vegas reports four people lived in the home, including the landlord.

Local resident, Keith Kramer, said he was shocked by the shooting.

“I walk my dog every night. I don’t have any problems at all. I was surprised to see the lights myself,” he told KLAS, referring to the police cars.

The local outlet also spoke with a roommate who was not inside the home during the shooting, who said he didn’t know what to make of the incident.

Rainey is being held in a local jail.

