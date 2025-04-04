Husband pretended to be ex and stalked wife before stabbing her dead, say police

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

In fall 2023, Kristil Krug got a text from someone saying he was an ex-boyfriend.

He asked if Krug would like to “hook up” while he was in town. She didn’t reply.

Other texts followed, some angry, including one that referred to her “loser husband”. Still more messages indicated that Krug was being watched.

Weeks later, the Colorado woman was found dead in her home in suburban Denver. She had been stabbed and beaten.

Prosecutors say the messages weren’t from an ex-boyfriend at all – they were from her husband.

Daniel Krug, 44, is charged with first-degree murder, stalking and criminal impersonation in his wife's death in Broomfield.

Opening statements could come as soon as Friday in his trial.

open image in gallery The Krug home, where Kristil’s body was found ( AP )

His lawyers, Joseph Morales and Phillip Andrew Geigle, did not respond to a call seeking comment.

Krug was arrested on December 16, 2023, two days after his wife was found on the floor of their garage by a police officer. While at his job with the state health department, he had asked police to do a welfare check, saying she failed to respond to his messages.

Three of the home's surveillance cameras, which Kristil Krug's mother said she installed because of the recent stalking, were not recording when she was found, according to the arrest affidavit. The one in the garage was covered with tape.

Video from cameras at neighboring homes did not show any unknown person entering the home in the hours leading up to her being found, the document said.

Kristil Krug had contacted police about the messages, which she thought came from the former boyfriend. After she was killed, police traced the IP address for the texts to Daniel Krug's workplace, according to the affidavit.

At the time of the killing, the ex-boyfriend was an eight-hour drive away in Utah, where he was living, the affidavit said. He is not a suspect.

Krug's mother told police that her daughter's relationship with her husband was not good, and that she wanted to get divorced and seek full custody of their three children.

Krug, had a degree in biochemical engineering and a fulfilling career in technology and innovation, as well as a passion for the performing arts and modern dance, according to her obituary.

“She accomplished so much in her short life, and had so much left to contribute before being so savagely removed,” it read.

“The world will miss what she had yet to give us.”