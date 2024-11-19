MLB star Kris Bryant has his $300,000 Lamborghini stolen in car theft ring

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Colorado Rockies third baseman Kris Bryant had his $300,000 Lamborghini stolen early last month.

The car, a gray 2023 Lamborghini Huracan Coupe Tecnica, was being transported from Cherry Hills Village in Denver to Bryant’s Las Vegas home Nevada but it was never delivered. The car was reported stolen on October 2, launching a multi-agency investigation, according to The Denver Gazette.

Detective Justin Smith of the Cherry Hills Village Police Department confirmed Bryant to be the owner of the missing vehicle. The department found that a business email scheme had compromised the transport company and rerouted cars without authorization.

Together with the Los Angeles Metropolitan Police Department, officials managed to track the license plate and recovered the car on October 7 on Desert Inn Road. A suspect has been apprehended in the case and identified as 58-year-old Dat Viet Tieu, a Vietnamese national residing in Katy, Texas, the outlet reported.

Police later discovered a luxury car theft ring allegedly organized by Tieu, who police say trafficked the cars using fake documents. Las Vegas police also seized a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan that had been missing from California and a 2024 Yukon Denali.

open image in gallery Kris Bryant plays for the Colorado Rockies ( AP )

Tieu has been charged with two felony counts of possessing and transferring stolen vehicles. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 4. The Independent has contacted his attorney for comment.

Bryant has not publicly commented on the case.

After the car was recovered, Cherry Hills Village Police Department Chief Jason Lyons said: “This case underscores the Cherry Hills Village Police Department’s commitment to protecting the community from sophisticated criminal schemes.”

“Through the diligent work of CHVPD’s crime analyst, detectives, officers and collaborative partnerships with national and local agencies, stolen property was returned to its rightful owner, and suspects were brought to justice.”