New crime scene photos inside Idaho house reveal chilling details of Bryan Kohberger’s gruesome quadruple murder

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have released new crime scene photos and surveillance footage from the Idaho murders, offering the public its most detailed look yet inside the off-campus home where Bryan Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho students in 2022.

Nearly 200 images and video, many of them blurred, were released on Friday to KTVB through a public records request. The photos were taken at the since-demolished house at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, and show the sliding door the killer used to get inside and what appears to be blood splatter on the walls.

Last month, Kohberger, 30, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for the November 13, 2022 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Many of the images released by the Moscow Police Department show a typical college house – red plastic cups on countertops, empty beer cans on the stairs, clothes strewn across floors, and a folding table set up for beer pong.

open image in gallery Many of the images released by the Moscow Police Department show a typical college house – red plastic cups on countertops and a table set up for beer pong ( Moscow Police Department )

open image in gallery Empty beer cans were pictured on the stairs ( Moscow Police Department )

But others reveal the brutality of the crime: blurred bodies just inside the bedrooms, and what appears to be blood spattered on walls.

One unsettling image shows two handprints on a dirty window.

Another depicts the sliding glass door that investigators say Kohberger used to slip into the home in the early morning hours just before carrying out the murders.

open image in gallery One unsettling image shows two handprints on a dirty window inside the house ( Moscow Police Department )

open image in gallery Another photo shows the sliding glass door that investigators say Kohberger used to slip into the home in the early morning hours just before carrying out the murders ( Moscow Police Department )

Surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home shows a person walking toward King Road with a flashlight. The video also shows a white sedan driving to and from the vicinity of the home where the murders occurred.

Between 4:15 and 4:20 a.m., loud noises can be heard, followed by a dog barking for several minutes. The murders are believed to have occurred between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

open image in gallery After pleading guilty in July, Kohberger is now in solitary confinement at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution ( AP )

Kohberger remained at large for more than six weeks before investigators matched DNA left on a knife sheath at the crime scene to him. The murder weapon has never been found.

In addition to DNA, prosecutors relied on cellphone records, Kohberger’s academic history, and surveillance images of his vehicle to link him to the killings.

They alleged he took extraordinary measures to conceal his crimes, including meticulously cleaning his car.

open image in gallery What appears to be blood spatter on one of the doors inside the Moscow house after the Idaho murders ( Moscow Police Department )

open image in gallery Police released photos of the bedrooms, where the students were killed ( Moscow Police Department )

Investigators tracked Kohberger to his parents’ home in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested on December 30, 2022.

Police recently released an arrest photo showing a handcuffed Kohberger wearing a hoodie and sweatpants, staring up at the camera.

Kohberger initially pleaded not guilty, and his defense team prepared to fight a potential death penalty case.

But after years of motions and delays, he entered an unexpected guilty plea last month, avoiding trial.

open image in gallery Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on November 13, 2022 ( Instagram )

A motive, however, has never been determined.

He is now held in solitary confinement at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.