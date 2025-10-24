The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Good Samaritan thwarted an attempted kidnapping after a man allegedly tried to grab a two-year-old from her mom on the street.

Shianna Carter had just come home with her baby daughter when the incident unfolded in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania on October 15.

Surveillance footage obtained by ABC 6 Action News shows a man approaching the lone mom on a street corner in broad daylight.

Carter can be heard trying to dissuade him from coming any nearer but the man, later identified by cops as Khrishon Parker, crosses the street and keeps walking toward them.

The mom screams scream before bolting out of the view of the camera in a desperate bid to get away.

Carter later told ABC 6 Parker tried to grab her in an attempt to grab her baby out of her arms, while claiming her two-year-old actually belonged to him.

“He grabs me and grabbed my daughter, like, 'give me my daughter,' and punches and shoves me. I'm not letting my daughter go, and he rips my daughter's shirt,” she told ABC 6.

The mom’s screams were overheard by neighbor Sean Miller, who raced to help. Miller told ABC 6 he gave Parker “a little shove” after Carter said she had never seen him before.

“I had him pressed up against the gate,” Miller said. “I just sprung right into action, didn't think twice.” Miller said the stranger dropped to his knees, started praying and then threw up.

open image in gallery Khrishon Parker was arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap a two-year-old girl ( Upper Darby Police )

Police raced to the scene and arrested Parker, 22, who now faces a number of charges including kidnapping of a minor, assault and terroristic threats.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt thank the neighbor for coming to the woman’s aid.

“Thank God the mother was observant and trusted her instincts when she realized something wasn’t right,” Bernhardt said in a statement seen by Daily Local News. “She immediately separated herself and her child from the suspect.

“Most importantly, I want to thank the neighbor who heard the screams, recognized the victim and her child, and didn’t hesitate to get involved. His courage and quick action in detaining the suspect until police arrived deserve our deepest respect and gratitude.”

The Independent has contacted Upper Darby Police for comment.