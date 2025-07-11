Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Appeals court tosses 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s controversial plea deal

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed sought to avoid the death penalty under the plea deal which a court threw out on Friday

Ariana Baio
in New York
Friday 11 July 2025 15:02 EDT
A controversial plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the thought to be mastermind behind 9/11, was struck down on Friday
A federal appeals court tossed out a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, attacks, that would have prevented a lengthy death penalty trial.

In a 2-1 decision, judges for the D.C. Appeals Court said that the government “indisputably” had the authority to withdraw the plea deal – which a senior Pentagon official reached with Mohammed last year before former defense secretary Lloyd Austin intervened.

Under the plea deal, Mohammed and two co-defendants would have pleaded guilty to their roles in the terrorist plot in exchange for life in prison, avoiding the death penalty.

The agreement stirred controversy with 9/11 victims and the families of victims who wished to see Mohammed face the death penalty for helping orchestrate and carry out the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Before the deal could be finalized, Austin stepped in, saying he should have the final say, and withdrew it.

A controversial plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the thought to be mastermind behind 9/11, was struck down on Friday
Friday’s ruling from the court means that the decades-long case against Mohammed, 61, will continue remaining in limbo.

More follows…

