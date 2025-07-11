Appeals court tosses 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s controversial plea deal

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A federal appeals court tossed out a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, attacks, that would have prevented a lengthy death penalty trial.

In a 2-1 decision, judges for the D.C. Appeals Court said that the government “indisputably” had the authority to withdraw the plea deal – which a senior Pentagon official reached with Mohammed last year before former defense secretary Lloyd Austin intervened.

Under the plea deal, Mohammed and two co-defendants would have pleaded guilty to their roles in the terrorist plot in exchange for life in prison, avoiding the death penalty.

The agreement stirred controversy with 9/11 victims and the families of victims who wished to see Mohammed face the death penalty for helping orchestrate and carry out the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Before the deal could be finalized, Austin stepped in, saying he should have the final say, and withdrew it.

open image in gallery A controversial plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the thought to be mastermind behind 9/11, was struck down on Friday ( AP )

Friday’s ruling from the court means that the decades-long case against Mohammed, 61, will continue remaining in limbo.

