Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

GOP senator’s son crashes during high speed police chase, killing sheriff’s deputy

Kevin Cramer-s 42-year-old son Ian is under investigation over death of deputy Paul Martin

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 07 December 2023 14:58
<p>The 42-year-old son of North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer crashed during a police chase, killing a sheriff’s deputy </p>

The 42-year-old son of North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer crashed during a police chase, killing a sheriff’s deputy

(AP)

The son of North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer crashed his car during a high speed police pursuit, killing a sheriff’s deputy, according to authorities.

Ian Cramer, 42 of Bismarck, was driven to a local hospital by his mother after suffering a mental health episode when he took the wheel of the car and smashed through an enclosed ambulance bay at around at around 4:30pm on Wednesday, police say.

A Mercer County deputy spotted Ian Cramer in a Chevrolet Tahoe in Hazen, a community about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Bismarck, about an hour later.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release that a chase began and the SUV crashed into a sheriff’s vehicle parked along a state highway.

Deputy Paul Martin, 53, who was standing behind the vehicle preparing to lay down road spikes, was crushed by the vehicle and died, according to authorities.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in