GOP senator’s son crashes during high speed police chase, killing sheriff’s deputy

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The son of North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer crashed his car during a high speed police pursuit, killing a sheriff’s deputy, according to authorities.

Ian Cramer, 42 of Bismarck, was driven to a local hospital by his mother after suffering a mental health episode when he took the wheel of the car and smashed through an enclosed ambulance bay at around at around 4:30pm on Wednesday, police say.

A Mercer County deputy spotted Ian Cramer in a Chevrolet Tahoe in Hazen, a community about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Bismarck, about an hour later.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release that a chase began and the SUV crashed into a sheriff’s vehicle parked along a state highway.

Deputy Paul Martin, 53, who was standing behind the vehicle preparing to lay down road spikes, was crushed by the vehicle and died, according to authorities.