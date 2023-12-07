GOP senator’s son crashes during high speed police chase, killing sheriff’s deputy
Kevin Cramer-s 42-year-old son Ian is under investigation over death of deputy Paul Martin
The son of North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer crashed his car during a high speed police pursuit, killing a sheriff’s deputy, according to authorities.
Ian Cramer, 42 of Bismarck, was driven to a local hospital by his mother after suffering a mental health episode when he took the wheel of the car and smashed through an enclosed ambulance bay at around at around 4:30pm on Wednesday, police say.
A Mercer County deputy spotted Ian Cramer in a Chevrolet Tahoe in Hazen, a community about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Bismarck, about an hour later.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release that a chase began and the SUV crashed into a sheriff’s vehicle parked along a state highway.
Deputy Paul Martin, 53, who was standing behind the vehicle preparing to lay down road spikes, was crushed by the vehicle and died, according to authorities.