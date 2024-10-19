The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A college student who went on a drunken tirade using the n-word 200 times will now head to jail for a year.

Sophia Rosing, a former student at the University of Kentucky, became infamous in 2022 for her rant that was captured on video and shared on social media. In the video, Rosing was caught using the slur at a fellow student and assaulting her.

Rosing previously pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault and other charges. When she entered her plea, she apologized to fellow student Kylah Spring and members of the Black community.

This week, a judge in Kentucky sentenced Rosing to 12 months in custody and 100 hours of community service, according to Lex 18.

After her previous plea hearing, her attorney, Fred Peters, told local media how the plea was reached with both sides participating.

Sophia Rosing was sentenced to a year in jail for her actions that were captured in a viral video ( AP )

"A lot of things got said, apologies were made and we worked it out," Peters said of the session. "She has had a lot of time to think about what she has done, and she wrote a nice letter of apology."

However, Spring said after the plea hearing that she did not believe Rosing was remorseful.

Rosing was banned from the Kentucky campus after the incident.

In the infamous video Spring said that Rosing struck her numerous times and kicked her in the stomach. As Spring is explaining what happened to her, Rosing can be heard yelling at her in the background, calling the Black student the n-word and a "b****" throughout the footage.

She uses the racial slur approximately 200 times over the course of the video.