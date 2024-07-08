Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

GoFundMe campaigns have been launched for three of the young adults who were killed and one who was injured at a shooting during house party in Kentucky over the weekend.

Shane Miller, 20; Hayden Rybicki, 20; Delaney Eary, 19; and Melissa Parrett, 44, were gunned down at the Florence residence after the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Chase Garvey showed up to the party uninvited and began shooting, according to Florence Police Department Chief Jeff Mallery.

Police said Garvey, who was known to others at the gathering, then turned the gun on himself.

A GoFundMe for Shane Miller described him as a “kind and sweet person that is loved dearly.”

“I’m the aunt of an amazing person who was shot and killed,” Sheryl Beatty wrote in the campaign. “He was at a birthday party when a person came with a gun. The person shot and killed 4. The family needs money to pay for the funeral of my wonderful 20-year-old nephew.”

Another campaign is raising money for Missy Parrett’s family after the 44-year-old was killed in the shooting. Another member of the family, Chloe, was in ICU in a stable condition but still fighting for her life, according to the organizer, who wrote that this “senseless act happened on Brendon’s 21st birthday pool party.” Brendon is also part of the family, according to the campaign.

Delaney Eary’s loved ones created a GoFundMe reaching out for support in honoring Delaney’s memory.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will help them through this difficult time,” the campaign read. “Thank you for your compassion, kindness, and generosity.”

A campaign has also been created for Claire Smith, who was severely injured in the shooting. The young adult is in the ICU but expected to make a full recovery. The fund is to relieve any financial burden she will face in the coming months.

Chase Garvey, the alleged shooter, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead ( Hamilton County Jail )

Police responded to a call just before 3am on Saturday morning for an active shooting at a home in Florence, Kentucky, where a group of friends were celebrating a birthday.

When they arrived on the scene, law enforcement found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to CNN.

The three wounded victims were taken for treatment at a hospital, where they are listed as critical but stable.

The gunman fled the scene of the shooting in a car, then drove his vehicle into a ditch. When officers approached the vehicle, they found the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Garvey was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mallery said Garvey had previously been convicted of a sex crime. In 2021, he was arrested and charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in a parking lot. He was sentenced to five years of probation after entering a guilty plea for unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree, according to court records.

Florence police said they are still investigating the motive for the attack.