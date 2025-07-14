The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The gunman behind a deadly shooting spree that ended at a rural Kentucky church, killing two women and wounding a police officer, has been identified.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Guy House, 47, died from gunshot wounds after three officers opened fire at him outside the Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington on Sunday.

Before fleeing to the church, House allegedly shot a Kentucky State Police trooper at about 11.35 a.m. on Sunday after being pulled over near Terminal Drive near Blue Grass Airport.

Police said he then carjacked a vehicle before arriving at the church looking for the mother of his children, where he opened fire at parishioners before he was shot dead by law enforcement officers.

Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32, died at the place of worship, and two male parishioners were injured.

House had a long criminal history, including for auto theft, court records show.

The gunman tested positive for methamphetamine last year in a court-ordered drug test that was part of his probation. He was released from probation in January this year.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.