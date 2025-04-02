The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two parents in Kentucky have been arrested after they whipped and tortured their five-year-old son for coloring outside the lines on his homework project, police say.

Ricky and Nichole North, 27 and 24, respectively, were accused of “punishing” the young boy with physical abuse. The pair were arrested on March 30, following an investigation by Middlesboro Police Department.

According to police, the investigation revealed that they intentionally abused Ricky North's five-year old child “by duct taping his arm and legs, punishing him with cold showers, punching and slapping him in the head and face, choking and body slamming him.”

open image in gallery Ricky and Nichole North were accused of punishing their young son by forcing him to take cold showers, duct-taping his arms and legs and punching and kicking him ( Middlesboro Police Department )

Authorities added that the boy had been whipped “for coloring outside of the lines on homework/ schoolwork.”

He had also allegedly been held “by his ankles” and had his head slammed into the floor “numerous times.”

“The child was subjected to this torture, cruel confinement, and cruel punishment on numerous occasions while in Mr. and Mrs. North's care,” investigators stated.

open image in gallery The pair were arrested on March 30, following an investigation by Middlesboro Police Department. Both are being held on $100,000 bond at the Bell County Detention Center ( Middlesboro Police Department )

The Norths were charged with first-degree criminal abuse, tampering with evidence, strangulation and failure to report child neglect and abuse.

According to public records, both are being held on $100,000 bond at the Bell County Detention Center. It is unclear if they have entered pleas.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.