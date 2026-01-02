The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Kentucky woman who police say used medication to abort a “developed male infant” is facing criminal charges of first-degree fetal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Melinda Spencer, 35, allegedly told workers at United Clinic she aborted her pregnancy at her home outside of Lexington.

Clinic staff reported Spencer to the Kentucky State Police on Wednesday at about 2.30 pm. Staff told police she disclosed she aborted her pregnancy at her home on Flat Mary Road.

Melinda Spencer is charged with first-degree fetal homicide after allegedly ordering abortion medication online ( Three Forks Regional Jail )

Wave3 News reported that troopers and detectives interviewed Spencer at the clinic. She told detectives she ordered medication online to complete an abortion. Police said that after she took the pills, it resulted in the death of a developed male infant.

Spencer is accused of burying the unborn fetus on the back of her property in a shallow grave. Investigators later discovered the grave.

Police have not said how far along Spencer was in her pregnancy, only saying the fetus was “developed”.

In Kentucky, almost all abortions are illegal, and a doctor can only perform one to prevent death or serious injury to the mother.

Exceptions are not made for rape or incest.

According to Kentucky law, first-degree fetal homicide is a capital offense in the state, meaning Spencer could face the death penalty or life imprisonment if found guilty.

Executive Director of Kentucky Right to Life, Addia Wuchner, told Wave3 News the death of the fetus was “a profound tragedy”.

“A truly compassionate society does not ask women to solve crises by ending a human life – it surrounds them with care, truth, and real alternatives,” she said.

“This case also highlights the dangers of abortion pills, which too often remove medical oversight, safeguards, and support.

“Kentucky’s responsibility is not to normalize abortion as healthcare, because healthcare is meant to heal and protect life. Abortion always ends a human life and often leaves women with lasting harm.

“The answer is not more abortion, but more compassion, responsibility, and real support for women and families.”