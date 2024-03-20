The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a 16-year-old girl who was critically injured in a fight outside a high school in St Louis, Missouri, has given an update on her condition almost two weeks on.

Back on 8 March, Kaylee Gain was brutally beaten in a fight near Hazelwood East High School, where she is a student.

Bryan Kaemmerer, an attorney for her family, said on Monday that the student suffered a fractured skull, “brain bleeding and swelling”, and is still yet to regain consciousness following the incident.

“The full scope and extent of Kaylee’s injuries and prognosis for recovery cannot be determined until, with God’s grace, she regains consciousness,” the statement said.

Disturbing footage circulated online of another teenage girl beating up Kaylee earlier this month.

In the video, the girl is seen slamming the teenager’s head into the concrete multiple times.

A 15-year-old female suspect was arrested and was being held on assault charges. Officials have not released the suspect’s identity.

Kaylee Gain was assaulted outside a high school on 8 March (Supplied)

State Attorney General Andrew Bailey expressed his outrage over the incident on X.

“I am praying for the victim. The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult,” he said. “If the victim dies, that offence should rise to a homicide”.“The family asks that you continue to keep Kaylee in your thoughts and prayers as she fights to recover”.

Nearly $400,000 has since been raised through a GoFundMe to help pay for the teenager’s medical expenses.

According to the fundraising website, Gain was left alone on the ground to “convulse” before emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

Mr Kaemmerer said the family is interested in pursuing legal action but are currently focused on supporting their daughter.

The parents have asked that no retaliation is taken against anyone involved in the assault.