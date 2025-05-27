The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An 18-year-old woman in Texas was killed after a jet ski slammed into her kayak and took off.

Ava Renee Moore was spending the Memorial Day weekend at Grapevine Lake, about 32 miles northwest of Dallas, on Sunday when the incident took place. She sustained a severe head trauma injury, was pulled to shore and taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, Fox 4 reported.

Two women were allegedly on the jet ski when they hit the teenager, the outlet reported. One of the women was interviewed by officers at the scene, who responded around 5.20 p.m., while the other fled with a man. The man and woman allegedly struck a car as they attempted to flee the area.

Investigators have now released a picture of the female suspect.

open image in gallery Texas police release picture of female suspect allegedly driving jet ski that fatally struck woman ( Grapevine Police Department )

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Game Wardens as a vehicle hit-and-run.

Moore was hoping to join the U.S. military and was scheduled to start basic training in a few weeks.

The teen’s basketball coach at the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School, Ke’sha Blanton, said: “You know, we talked throughout the course of the year that at some point in her career she was going to be a four-star general because she loved it...She made those around her better."

Speaking of the teen’s death, she added: “You know, you go between sadness for Ava and then anger. Anger that they left her. Anger that they didn’t try to help her.”

open image in gallery Ava Moore, 18, was killed when a jet ski struck her on Sunday ( Fox 4 )

She continued: “They took a bright, bright star from our lives."

The teenager was on break from school in Colorado and visiting her parents, who live in North Texas. The player and coach spoke the day before Moore’s death.

“Our last words, I said, ‘Kid, I love you.’ And she said, ‘I love you, too, Coach.’"