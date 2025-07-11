The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Native Hawaiian man convicted of a hate crime against a white man must be re-sentenced, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

The result could be several more years behind bars.

Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi was sentenced in 2023 by a judge in Honolulu to six-and-a-half years after a jury found both him and another Native Hawaiian man, Levi Aki Jr., guilty.

The jury found that Alo-Kaonohi and Aki Jr. were motivated by Christopher Kunzelman’s race when they attacked him in 2014 to trying to move into their remote village on the island of Maui.

The pair punched and kicked Kunzelman and used a shovel to beat him.

Alo-Kaonohi appealed the conviction, but prosecutors cross-appealed, challenging the judge's conclusion that he could not apply the hate crime enhancement to the sentence.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel also ruled Thursday to affirm Alo-Kaonohi's conviction.

open image in gallery An undated mugshot of Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi ( Hawaii Department of Public Safety )

It was unclear exactly how much more time Alo-Kaonohi could get in prison.

However, based on sentencing guidelines and the judge's previous sentence, it could be up to three additional years, said Alexander Silvert, a retired federal defender in Honolulu who was not involved in the case.

Alo-Kaonohi's attorneys and prosecutors did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the ruling.

Aki's appeal, along with prosecutors' cross-appeal of Aki's sentence of about four years, were voluntarily dismissed, according to court records.

Kunzelman's wife, Lori Kunzelman, said hursday that she is glad prosecutors pushed for a lengthier sentence.

The Kunzelmans purchased a dilapidated, oceanfront house on Maui sight-unseen for $175,000 because they wanted to leave Arizona after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“We had vacationed on Maui year after year — loved, loved, loved Maui,” she said.

open image in gallery Levi Aki Jr. was convicted alongside Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi ( Hawaii Department of Public Safety )

She also added that they saw the home as an affordable opportunity that her husband could fix up.

Lori Kunzelman said the beating of her husband “destroyed my marriage” and his brain injuries led them to go through a divorce.

She said her husband was traveling in Europe and unavailable to comment on the ruling.

They still own the property, she said, and do not know what to do with it.

“The families there won't allow anybody to step foot on that property,” she said.

“There's so much animosity.”

The case highlighted struggles between Native Hawaiians who are adamant about not having their culture erased and people who move to the islands without knowing or considering the history and nuanced racial dynamics of the place.

Central to the case was the use of the word “haole,” a Hawaiian word with meanings that include ‘foreigner’ and ‘white person’. Dennis Kunzelman testified that the men called him “haole” in a derogatory way.

Attorneys for Aki and Alo-Kaonohi said it was not Kunzelman’s race that provoked them but his entitled and disrespectful attitude.

The Hawaii Innocence Project plans to take up the case, according to Kenneth Lawson, the organization's co-director. It intends to argue that an ineffective defense did not present for the jury the history of the word “haole” in Hawaii and show it is not a derogatory term.

“I just don’t believe that it’s a hate crime,” Lawson said.

He also said the defense should have called as witnesses white, non-Hawaiian residents who would have testified that they lived in the village without any racial problems.