A 15-year-old girl accidentally shot her friend dead while the pair were sitting in a car in a Lowe’s parking lot with a 21-year-old man they met on Snapchat, police say.

The victim has been named as Katen Atwell, 15. Her friend has not been publicly named due to her age.

The owner of the vehicle, Bryan Harbison, told police he believed the two teens he was talking to online were over the age of 18. He is also facing charges in relation to the incident.

Harbison allegedly told police he bought alcohol before picking up the girls and driving them to the Lowe’s in Elizabethtown – about 45 miles from Louisville, Kentucky – where the trio hung out and drank.

open image in gallery The victim has been named as Katen Atwell, 15. Her friend has not been publicly named due to her age ( GoFundMe )

Harbison told police he was in the back seat of his truck with Atwell while the other teen was in the front seat. The friend then found his gun located in his car’s center console, police said.

The alleged teenage shooter told police she picked up a handgun, pointed it at Atwell, and pulled the trigger, believing the gun to be unloaded, as Harbison told her.

Although Harbison told investigators a different story.

Harbison told police the gun was secured in the glove compartment, and the teen pulled it out without his knowledge.

Elizabethtown police told WKYT, they were called to the scene around 2:30 am on January 11 after receiving a report of gunshots.

Police said they found Harbison giving CPR to Atwell. She was rushed to nearby Baptist Health Hardin, where she was pronounced dead.

open image in gallery Bryan Harbison has been charged with third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and first-degree Wanton Endangerment ( Hardin County Jail )

“Obviously, this is terribly tragic. As I said, our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out,” said Elizabethtown PD Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham.

“A lot of lives are devastated and ruined. I can’t imagine, from a parent’s standpoint, what it would be like to lose a 15-year-old child.”

The 15-year-old suspect is in custody and has been charged with murder. Harbison has been charged with third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and first-degree wanton endangerment.

In a post to Facebook, Hardin County Schools confirmed the passing of one of its students, Katen Atwell.

“Katen was enrolled in the HCS Virtual School and previously attended Heartland Elementary School and Bluegrass Middle School. Katen’s teachers remember her for her dedication and personal growth,” the post said.

“We ask our community, families, students, and staff to keep Katen’s family in their thoughts during the difficult days, weeks, and months ahead.

“HCS counselors are available to support students through their grief and will remain accessible for as long as needed.

“We appreciate our community’s cooperation in providing privacy and respect for Katen’s family during this time.”

Family members have created a GoFundMe page to pay tribute to Atwell and raise money for her family.

Organiser Lena Milburn described the teens’ loved ones as being ‘shattered’ by the news.

“It is with shattered hearts that we share the news of the passing of my baby sister Katen at just 15 years old. Her life was taken from us far too soon, leaving a void in our family that can never be filled,” the post said.

“Katen had so much life left to live, she was truly a beautiful soul and we are struggling to navigate a world without her in it.

“As we grieve this immense loss, we are also faced with the sudden financial reality of funeral and cremation services. We want to give Katen the beautiful send away she deserves, but the unexpected costs are a heavy burden for our family to carry alone during this painful time.”

“Please if you are able to contribute, any amount no matter how small will help relieve the financial pressure on our family and allow us to focus on honouring Katen’s memory.”