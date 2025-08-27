The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A pregnant teen shot during a road rage incident gave birth while on life support before passing away from her injuries, police said.

Katelynn Strate was a passenger in one car when she was hit by a bullet fired by a driver in another in Louisiana Sunday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The 17 year-old, seven months pregnant at the time, was traveling with her boyfriend and a third person when the incident unfolded in Ponchatoula, about 50 miles north of New Orleans.

Law enforcement said a man driving a silver Dodge truck and the driver of the Ford Expedition SUV Strate was riding in were tailgating and “brake-checking” each other around 9 a.m.

Authorities said the truck’s driver, Barry West, shot one round into the SUV when it was in front of his vehicle. Police said he believed the occupants of the SUV had shot at him first, but evidence showed no shots were fired from the SUV and no weapon was found inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Barry West, 54, is facing a number of charges following the incident ( Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office )

As soon as the SUV driver realized the teen was shot, they called 911 and drove her to hospital, said Tangipahoa officials.

Strate was put on life support, with her baby delivered two months premature via C-section. The little girl weighed just 3 pounds, 11 ounces, Nola.com reported, but was “doing well” in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Her mother remained in a critical condition but was taken off life support Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office later wrote in a post on Facebook that Strate had “officially become a donor hero.”

West, 54, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

“This is a senseless tragedy on Sunday morning with no logical reason for this family to be experiencing this heartbreak right now,” said Sheriff Gerald Sticker. “The public has to be patient and considerate when driving, at all times, and if there is a concern for your safety, call 911 and report the concern.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to cover Strate’s funeral expenses, along with medical bills and essential baby items, now needed by her grandmother who will care for the child. So far the appeal has raised more than $27,000 and anyone who wishes to donate can click here.

Family members have also said that people can drop off donations on August 30 at First United Methodist Church in Ponchatoula.

Friends and well wishers have posted tributes and condolences on social media following the 17 year-old’s passing.

“Rest in peace,” one Facebook post read. “Praying for your family and your precious baby. May justice be done.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.

“We ask everyone to refocus on this family and join us in prayers of comfort and strength,” they added.