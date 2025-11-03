The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

FBI Director Kash Patel has shared images of a suspect in what the agency is calling a foiled ISIS-inspired Halloween attack.

Patel announced on X Friday morning that the FBI arrested multiple suspects in Michigan “who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend.”

Mohmed Ali, and an unnamed minor, both U.S. citizens from Dearborn, have been accused of planning a terror attack in the U.S. on behalf of ISIS, which is a designated foreign terrorist organization, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Along with Ali, Majed Mahmoud was named as a defendant in the case, with the criminal complaint accusing him and others of being co-conspirators in the alleged plot.

open image in gallery FBI Director Kash Patel has shared images of suspect, Mohmed Ali, in what the agency is calling a foiled ISIS-inspired Halloween attack ( U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan )

Defense attorney Amir Makled told the Associated Press that no terror event was planned. The AP identified Makled as a lawyer who represents a Dearborn man in the case, but Fox News Digital later identified him specifically as Ali’s attorney.

“I don’t know where this hysteria and this fearmongering came from,” Makled said.

On Monday morning, Patel doubled down on the FBI’s claims about the attack, writing on X, “The FBI stopped a massacre before it could happen.

“Two Michigan men planned an ISIS-inspired Halloween terror attack near Detroit- stockpiling weapons, scouting targets, and training at gun ranges. This FBI acted fast, followed the evidence, and likely saved countless lives.”

He also shared a Fox News Digital article that included photos of Ali and Mahmoud at Downriver Guns, a gun store and range with several locations in Michigan ahead of their arrests.

open image in gallery Patel announced Friday that the FBI arrested multiple suspects in Michigan ‘who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend’ ( U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan )

Over the past few months, Ali and Mahmoud bought AR-15 style rifles and firearm accessories and Mahmoud purchased more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition, according to the criminal complaint. Ali and Mahmoud had permits to purchase firearms, the complaint said.

Ali, Mahmoud, the unnamed minor and other unnamed co-conspirators were accused of practicing shooting firearms at gun ranges in September and October.

“Based on my investigative experience, I believe this was to develop their firearms skills in furtherance of an attack,” FBI Special Agent Nicholas Czech wrote in court documents.

Czech also claimed Ali, Mahmoud and the unnamed minor met on other occasions recently, including at local parks in October.

The special agent said he believed the trio “traveled together to scout potential attack target locations in Ferndale, Michigan.”

Ali, Mahmoud, the unnamed minor and other co-conspirators were accused of using online encrypted communications and social media apps to “share extremist and ISIS-related materials that encourage attacks similar to what they planned,” Czech said.

open image in gallery Ali and the other defendant in the case, Majed Mahmoud, at Downriver Guns, a gun store and range with several locations in Michigan ahead of their arrests ( U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan )

Ali and the unnamed minor appeared to set the attack for Halloween, using the codename “pumpkin”, according to authorities.

Federal agents raided the homes of Ali and Mahmoud on Friday, where they found three AR-15 rifles, several other guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, among other equipment.

Ali and Mahmoud have been charged with receiving and transferring, and attempting and conspiring to transfer, firearms and ammunition knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that they would be used to commit terrorism.

The duo made their first court appearance Monday.

The office of William Swor, Mahmoud’s defense attorney, told The Independent that he would not be commenting about the case at this time. He did tell reporters outside of court Monday that Ali and Mahmoud were both 20 years old.

The Independent has also reached out to Makled for comment.