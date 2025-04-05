GoFundMe for suspect in Austin Metcalf stabbing raises over $15,000

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A GoFundMe page has been set up by supporters of Karmelo Anthony, the teenager charged with murder in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf, 17, in Frisco, Texas, this week.

Metcalf and Anthony had an altercation at a track meet on Wednesday. The victim was at the event with his twin brother.

The crowdfunding page that has been set up for Anthony alleges that the suspect was “jumped” by the brothers. It also alleges that at least one of the brothers knew Anthony.

The page goes on to describe Anthony as a “respectful, well-mannered young man” with “multiple college offers” and a “4.0 student.”

“A kid with ZERO criminal history- not even a blemish. A son raised in a loving home by parents who taught him right for wrong,” the page reads. There are two anonymous donors who contributed $1,000 each to the campaign.

The page also addresses viral photos appearing to show Anthony with a firearm. The gun is described as being an Airsoft gun.

Meanwhile, Anthony’s lawyer, Deric Walpole, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that the suspect has maintained he is defending himself.

“I know that my client said it was self-defense. I don't have any reason to disbelieve that, but I need to develop facts, talk to people, and figure out what's going on before I make any statements about what I think happened. I don't have any reason to think it wasn't self-defense at this time,” Walpole said.

open image in gallery The crowdfunding page that has been set up for Anthony alleges that the suspect was “jumped” by the brothers. It also alleges that at least one of the brothers knew Anthony ( Frisco Police Department )

Walpole also said that he is seeking to reduce Anthony’s $1 million bond.

According to an email the principal sent to parents Wednesday, Metcalf was an 11th grader at Memorial High School. Anthony is enrolled at Frisco Centennial High School. It's not immediately clear if they knew each other before the brawl.

Metcalf was a junior at Memorial and played on its track and field and football teams. His father, Jeff Metcalf, said Austin's twin brother was with him at the time of the incident. He told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that Anthony was sitting in his son's seat at the track meet and that the attack occurred after his son raised the issue with the other teen.

After the stabbing, Metcalf's brother, Hunter, reportedly held him as he died. Anthony has maintained that he was acting in self-defense, according to reports.

“I tried to whip around as fast as I could,” Hunter Metcalf told WFAA, struggling to recount the story. “I looked at my brother and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.”

Jeff Metcalf said Hunter "was holding [Austin], trying to hold the blood in. My son watched his brother die in his arms."

Metcalf’s grieving father told the broadcaster that his son "was going to turn out to be a great individual and impact this world with positivity" and said he was "so proud" of the 17-year-old.

He also realized his family wasn't the only one that was going to be turned upside down by the attack and expressed sympathy for Anthony's loved ones.

"I feel for [the suspect's] family because now their son will end up in prison and learn that he killed someone, and he devastated and killed my son, who I can never get back. It's unfortunate for everyone involved," he told WFAA.

“I’m not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart," the father said. "The guy was in the wrong place, and they asked him to move, and he bowed up [got aggressive]. This is murder.”

Despite his pain, the father said he "already forgive[s]" Anthony.

"God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family," he said.