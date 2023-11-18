Missing Washington couple feared dead as man arrested for murder

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The disappearance of a married couple in Washington state has now turned into a murder investigation.

Chiropractor Karen Koep and her husband Davido have been missing from their home in Lacey, south of Seattle, since 13 November, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Friday night, police announced they believe the couple were killed in an attack at their home, and that a man from Olympia had been arrested in the case.

The man has not been named publicly but was described as being in his 40s and “known to” the couple. He was booked into the Thurston County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

No additional details were provided and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police discovered Karen and Davido were missing under “suspicious” circumstances after performing a welfare check for a person who did not show up for work. Investigators later found the couple’s car in a nearby town.

“During the last several days, interviews have been conducted, surveillance video obtained and additional follow-up interviews conducted,” Thurston County police wrote in a Wednesday statement.

On Thursday night, Karen’s sister Pauline Dutton said she did not believe the couple left the house willingly.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with information to contact via email at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or call 360-704-2740.