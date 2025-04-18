Former Texas teacher accused of sexual relationship with middle school student

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former teacher has been arrested over an alleged sexual relationship with a middle school student in Texas.

Kara Hernandez, 32, is accused of indecency with a child involving sexual contact and an improper relationship with a student while teaching at Ronald Thornton Middle School in Missouri City, Fox26 Houston reports.

Hernandez resigned from her position after the allegations were taken to Fort Bend ISD last September, the district said. On 14 February, she was arrested by police and will appear in court later this month to face the charges.

Court records reported on by MailOnline indicate the alleged incidents took place in April and October of 2022.

In a letter sent to parents at the school, Fort Bend ISD said: "Recently, allegations of past inappropriate conduct by a Thornton Middle School staff member were brought to the district's attention by a former student.

“Fort Bend ISD immediately began an investigation, and the staff member was immediately removed from the campus and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The staff member will not be returning to Fort Bend Independent School District."

The FBISD, which runs 86 schools in Fort Bend County, told Fox 26: "The district took action immediately after allegations came to light, and during our investigation the teacher resigned in lieu of termination in September 2024."

Hernandez, a married mother-of-four according to reports, has a $50,000 bond with $25,000 for each charge.

The Independent has contacted Fort Bend ISD and FBISD for comment.