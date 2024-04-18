Kanye West is a suspect in LA battery case after man allegedly grabbed Bianca Censori

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Los Angeles are investigating Kanye West, who goes by Ye, after he allegedly punched a man in the face after he “battered and sexually assaulted” the rapper’s wife Bianca Censori, according to a report.

The altercation occurred on Tuesday night after an unidentified man inappropriately touched Ms Censori, TMZ first reported. Authorities told the outlet that police are now investigating Ye.

The incident occurred at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Sunset Boulevard, Fox 11 reported.

“Bianca was physically assaulted,” representatives for Ye told TMZ in a statement.

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted,” the statement added.

The Independent has reached out to LAPD and representatives for the rapper.

This isn’t the first time police have probed The Life of Pablo artist.

In January 2022, Ye was named in a battery report after an incident occurred outside of a club in downtown Los Angeles at around 3am. He was not arrested over the incident.

“He just had this real attitude, like, ‘Whatchu gonna do?’”, the rapper said at the time, according to The Guardian. “Imma just tell you, that blue Covid mask ain’t stop that knockout.”