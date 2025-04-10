The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Kansas police have finally identified the remains of a teenager who went missing 52 years ago.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that it used DNA technology to determine that remains discovered in 1973 belonged to 16-year-old Jimmy Dollison.

The teenager had been living in Kansas City when he went missing in the autumn of 1972. His family reported his disappearance but never learned what happened to him.

In April 1973, authorities found Dollison’s unidentified remains three miles southeast of Garnett, Kansas. He was wearing a brown corduroy jacket, a green long-sleeve buttoned shirt, jeans, a black leather belt with a large black buckle, brown hiking boots and a navy blue stocking cap.

He was also wearing two gold rings with crosses, a ring with the number 78 and a silver chain with a large cross.

The coroner ruled his manner of death a homicide due to signs of trauma.

Two decades ago, officials determined the remains belonged to a man with brown hair and a slender build. Police made many attempts throughout the decades to figure out who the remains belonged to, but were not successful.

In 2024, investigators extracted DNA from the remains for forensic genetic genealogy testing. The testing was conducted by Othram, a company specializing in genealogy to help solve murders. To find a match, the company needed to identify any living relatives of the unidentified person.

Dollison’s siblings were identified through testing. Police contacted them for interviews and to obtain DNA samples for comparison. Officials later confirmed the remains belonged to the 16-year-old.

An investigation into the teen’s death continues. Officials are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-KS-CRIME.