A Kansas woman was gunned down on a front porch in the early hours after her boyfriend allegedly bombarded her with 18 phone calls in two minutes – furious that she’d gone to a Halloween party he told her not to attend, according to newly released court documents.

The moments leading up to the November 1 killing of 20-year-old Ana Juarez in Kansas City, was detailed in an arrest affidavit released by Wyandotte County officials this week and obtained by Law&Crime.

Juarez was shot and killed just days before her November 4 birthday.

“It must have been her crazy boyfriend,” a witness said at the scene, a remark captured on police body-camera footage, according to the affidavit.

Juarez’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Kevin Calamaco-Morales, was taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm in her death.

open image in gallery Ana Juarez, 20, was shot and killed just days before her 21st birthday ( GoFundMe )

Officers were called to the 700 block of North 11th Street around 4:30 a.m. on November 1 for reports of a shooting, police said. They found Juarez on a front porch with a single gunshot wound to her lower back. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Witnesses told investigators Juarez had been at a Halloween party when Calamaco-Morales began “blowing up” her phone with calls and messages.

One partygoer said Juarez was declining the calls when Calamaco-Morales started shouting her name outside, according to the affidavit.

Friends described the relationship as “toxic,” telling police Calamaco-Morales disliked her going to “house parties” and kept tight control over her movements.

“[The friend] stated that Ana told her that Kevin is controlling and always wants to know where she is at and what she is doing and tells her what she can and can’t do,” the affidavit says. “Earlier in the week when [the friend] first asked Ana to come out for Halloween, Ana said Kevin wouldn’t let her.”

After learning where Juarez was that night, Calamaco-Morales allegedly unleashed a flurry of calls – 18 in two minutes starting at 4:21 a.m. – and sent a string of texts and messages on social media.

“You deada–?” he wrote in a Facebook message, later repeating, “Deadaaa bro?” He allegedly added, “Ight bet,” followed by, “You’re out the f–ing house h– a– b–.”

open image in gallery Witnesses told investigators Ana Juarez had been at a Halloween party that he boyfriend Kevin Calamaco-Morales, told her not to go to when he began “blowing up” her phone with calls and texts ( Wyandotte County Detention Center )

Police say Calamaco-Morales went to the home where they party was being held, approached the porch and shot Juarez as she walked through the front door.

Multiple witnesses identified Calamaco-Morales as the suspect and he was arrested at his home that day.

A friend of the suspect told investigators that she “thinks that Kevin is the shooter because of his attitude towards and with Ana” and that she “doesn't do what he wants. “She has also seen him with guns before, according to the affidavit

Calamaco-Morales was booked into jail on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court on December 16.