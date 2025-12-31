The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man is facing multiple charges, including having a vicious dog at large, after his 13-year-old neighbour was found dead.

Damon Leonard, 47, was charged earlier this week in Missouri with abandonment of a corpse after the body of Airen Andula, 13, was found at the bottom of a ravine. The teen was last seen riding his bike on December 21 in the Holiday Lakes community near Pleasanton, Kansas, about 70 miles outside Kansas City.

Linn County Sheriff James Akes told FOX4 that authorities searched several bodies of water and communities near lakes, but the rugged terrain held up search efforts.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Bates County authorities, police from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from Leonard during the search regarding Airen.

When officers went to Leonard’s home, authorities say the suspect said he knew Andula was dead and that he could direct officials to where the body was located in nearby Bates County, Missouri, around 30 miles from Pleasonton.

open image in gallery The mugshot of Damon Leonard, 47. ( Bates County Sheriff's Office )

While the boy’s cause of death has not been released, the mother, Anita Gunn, told FOX4 that police told her he had been attacked and killed by an unknown number of dogs.

“[Police] said he was attacked by animals, found in the woods, attacked by animals.”

Investigators told Gunn Leonard’s home had nearly a dozen dogs, according to the report.

“This is beyond devastating – I have no words for it. He was such a sweet boy… Airen was never in trouble, he didn’t go far from home, he never left and not told us where he was going, so we knew there was something not right,” she said.

“I just hope Airen gets justice. [Leonard] doesn’t know what kind of angel he took from us.”

open image in gallery Airen Andula, 13, was found dead in Missouri ( GoFundMe )

On December 29, new charges were announced on top of Leonard’s initial charge of abandonment of a corpse.

Leonard is also charged with interference with law enforcement, criminal desecration, and having a vicious dog at large.

He is being held in Bates County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, Andula’s family and friends prepare to lay the teenager to rest during a funeral in Pleasanton, according to KCTV5.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Gunn and her husband, Charles “Jody” Andula, to help them with funeral expenses for their son.

“This fundraiser is for Anita, Jody, and their family. Any donation, share, or prayer is truly appreciated—more than words can express,” the page said.

“Your kindness will help them cover funeral and cremation expenses, secure transportation, and access the counseling they need. Thank you for standing with them in this heartbreaking time.”