A Kansas babysitter escaped from a drug treatment facility while facing charges over the death of a four-month-old baby found with meth and amphetamines in its body.

Amanda Vinardi, 42, disappeared from the Miracles Inc. facility in Wichita after she was arrested and a judge ordered her to complete drug treatment in February, according to local outlets KAKE and the Salina Post.

Officials discovered she was missing after she failed to attend a class on March 4, the Salina Post reports.

The facility said Vinardi had “walked away” the afternoon of March 4, 12News reports. Officials issued a warrant for her arrest on Tuesday. Vinardi now faces an escape charge, along with aggravated child endangerment and other drug-related charges.

Randi Freeman told KAKE that Vinardi was babysitting her son Elijah Wedel in April 2024 when a neighbor called 911. Responders found the infant face-down in his crib.

Elijah was transported to the hospital, where he ultimately died. An autopsy report later revealed that meth and amphetamines were in his system, KAKE reports.

"He didn't even look like him,” Freeman told KAKE. “All the machines hooked up to him. His eyes were practically glued shut.”

"I always dreamed of watching him take his first steps or what it would feel like to be called 'mom,' and I never got to experience it," she added.

Vinardi was arrested in January and transported to Saline County Jail before arriving at Miracles Inc. for her court-ordered drug treatment.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for the 42-year-old. Officials have also alerted Wichita Police Officers and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office to her escape.

“Now she’s out there and I have no clue where she’s at, no clue who else she’s manipulating, no clue who else she’s hurting,” Freeman told KWCH. “I’m terrified.”

The Independent has contacted the Saline County Sheriff’s Office for comment.