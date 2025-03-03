Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An 18-year-old Kentucky man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old girl, police have said.

Louisville Metro Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Saturday evening, where they found the teenage girl with multiple stab wounds. Officers tracked down Seviour in at the nearby Iroquois Manor Shopping Complex after a short chase and arrested him.

Police allege that the teenager was in a relationship with Seviour, who has been charged with murder–domestic violence, Wave3 News reports.

open image in gallery Kaden Seviour has been charged with murder in connection to a teen’s death. He is due to appear in court on March 3 ( Louisville Metro Corrections )

A witness told police that she heard the pair in the bedroom of the property on the 5300 block of Buckner Avenue, according to court documents.

The teenager, who police have not named, asked to be let out of the room and tried to open the door but wasn’t able to. When the witness went around the back of the house to check on the girl, she opened a window and saw her on the ground.

Seviour jumped out of the window and fled on foot, according to the network.

When police arrived, they gave the 15-year-old medical assistance but she died at the scene. It’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

Seviour is due to appear in court Monday at 9 a.m. for arraignment.