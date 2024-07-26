Support truly

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer insists the superstar singer was "not intoxicated" when he was arrested last month for allegedly driving drunk.

Ed Burke Jr, Timberlake's lawyer, made the comment during a Friday hearing in Timberlake's DWI case. The singer was not present for the hearing related to his arrest in the Hamptons last month, but his lawyer was in court.

“He was not intoxicated. I’ll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated,” he said, according to ABC7. “And we are very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed.”

Burke further argued that police responding to the scene "made a number of very significant errors in this case."

He said Timberlake "cooperated" with police officers "from the second he was ordered out of his car to the second he was charged," and argued that police had made mistakes while investigating the incident.

Timberlake’s lawyer has insisted the singer was not drunk when he was pulled over last month on suspicion of DWI ( Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty )

“You heard the DA try to fix one of those errors, but that’s just one, and there are many others. Sometimes the police, like every one of us, make mistakes. And that’s the case in this very instance,” he said.

Timberlake was arrested on June 18 after he was pulled over by a police officer in Sag Harbor, New York, for alleged drunk driving. Police said the singer was driving a 2025 BMW when he was spotted failing to stop at a stop fight and weaving out of his lane.

Timberlake reportedly told police he only had a single drink, a martini, and refused to take a Breathalyzer test three times at the scene of the incident.

Police said in their complaint that Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and noted they detected a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" from his breath. They further claimed he had slowed speech, had difficulty splitting his attention, and seemed "uneasy afoot."

Timberlake did not attend the hearing as he was scheduled to perform in Poland over the weekend. He is currently traveling as part of his "Forget Tomorrow" tour. His next scheduled court hearing is for August 2, during which he will appear virtually.

Burke has also issued a motion to have Timberlake's case tossed out based on "defective" investigative procedures in the criminal complaint filed by the arresting officer, according to Newsweek.

Village Justice Carl Irace, who is adjudicating the case, has agreed to review the motion for dismissal.