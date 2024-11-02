Texas mom accused of trying to sell her newborn baby on Facebook

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas mom has been arrested after police say she tried to sell her baby on Facebook.

Juniper Bryson, 21, is being held in Harris County Jail on a felony charged with trying to sell a child.

On September 22 she posted on a Facebook group called “Birth Mothers Looking for Adoptive Parent(s),” searching for someone who would be willing to adopt her unborn baby boy, court records say.

She had previously reached out to a relative out of state, inquiring about whether they knew anyone wanting to adopt a child. She indicated in the conversation that the child would test positive for drugs, according to ABC 13.

The family member then posted in the group stating that Bryson was looking for prospective adoptive parents. Bryson later told the relative she was seeking payment for the child, the outlet reported.

“Just enough to move into an apartment so I can work a job and get (my daughter) back, or a cheap down payment, or any car to get to different places to DoorDash. Nothing crazy at all,” Bryson wrote.

Police said that Bryson went on to speak to seven different people about adopting her baby, including one woman who was with her in the hospital.

A couple from Louisiana drove overnight to be with Bryson and the baby in Houston. Three hours into the couple’s journey, Bryson asked them to send her $150, writing “If the baby wasn’t worth $200 to them, then screw all.” The couple then headed back to Louisiana.

Wendy Williams was in the hospital with Bryson when she went into labor in Houston and was there when the baby boy was born on September 24.

Williams told ABC: “I felt a connection as if he were biologically mine.” She said she watched Bryson suffer from withdrawals while in the hospital.

“I just thought this was someone who was in a really bad position,” Williams said. “The drugs had overtaken, and she just wanted to get better.”

Bryson reportedly let Williams and her husband name the baby and had signed over the right to make legal decisions for the child. The documents were also notarized. While still in the hospital, Bryson posted on Facebook saying she found parents for the baby and tagged Williams.

People then started sending Williams screenshots with messages claiming that Bryson had been trying to sell the baby, ABC said. Williams said Bryson never tried discussing payment with her, the outlet added. When Williams confronted her, Bryson told a nurse to escort Williams out of the room. She left with presents her family members had dropped off.

Byson revoked her custody of the child, Williams said, adding she later notified Child Protective Services about what happened. Bryson was arrested for open warrants days later.