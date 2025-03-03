Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aspiring rapper who killed seven people in July 4 parade shooting in Illinois pleads guilty to 69 charges

The trial of Robert E. Crimo III, 23, began February 24 and was expected to last about a month with testimony from survivors and police

Andrea Cavallier
in New York
Monday 03 March 2025 11:27 EST
Robert E. Crimo III., watches the jury selection process during the first day of his trial at the Lake County Courthouse, Waukegan, Ill., Monday, Feb. 24, 2025
Robert E. Crimo III., watches the jury selection process during the first day of his trial at the Lake County Courthouse, Waukegan, Ill., Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool, File)

The man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others at a Fourth of July parade in 2022 pleaded guilty Monday, just moments before opening arguments in his trial.

Robert E. Crimo III, 23, appeared in the Lake County circuit courtroom wearing a dark suit where he withdrew his not-guilty plea and pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting that unfolded in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago.

“Is that what you went over with your attorneys?” Judge Victoria Rossetti asked Crimo after she read the charges. “Yes,” he replied to the judge.

He gave one-word answers, indicating he understood the charges. His mother, Denise Pesina, had a brief outburst at the news and was called up to the judge for a warning, but was ultimately allowed to stay.

Crimo’s trial, which began on February 24 with jury selection, was expected to last about a month with testimony from survivors and police.

Prosecutors submitted thousands of pages of evidence, as well as hours of a videotaped interrogation during which police say Crimo confessed to the shooting, the Associated Press reported.

Crimo was initially charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each person killed — as well as 48 counts of attempted murder. But prosecutors dropped the less serious 48 counts of aggravated battery before jury selection last week.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in