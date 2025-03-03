The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others at a Fourth of July parade in 2022 pleaded guilty Monday, just moments before opening arguments in his trial.

Robert E. Crimo III, 23, appeared in the Lake County circuit courtroom wearing a dark suit where he withdrew his not-guilty plea and pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting that unfolded in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago.

“Is that what you went over with your attorneys?” Judge Victoria Rossetti asked Crimo after she read the charges. “Yes,” he replied to the judge.

He gave one-word answers, indicating he understood the charges. His mother, Denise Pesina, had a brief outburst at the news and was called up to the judge for a warning, but was ultimately allowed to stay.

Crimo’s trial, which began on February 24 with jury selection, was expected to last about a month with testimony from survivors and police.

Prosecutors submitted thousands of pages of evidence, as well as hours of a videotaped interrogation during which police say Crimo confessed to the shooting, the Associated Press reported.

Crimo was initially charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each person killed — as well as 48 counts of attempted murder. But prosecutors dropped the less serious 48 counts of aggravated battery before jury selection last week.