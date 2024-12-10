The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida man appeared in a Polk County courtroom on Monday after being accused of fatally shooting his father and critically wounding his mother over the weekend during a household argument about work.

Joseph Voigt, 23, who will face murder and attempted murder charges, admitted to shooting Susan Voigt, 58, and killing Marvin Voigt, 63, on Saturday in the city of Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Officers from multiple agencies were called to the scene of the shooting later morning on Saturday, and found Marvin Voigt dead from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Susan Voigt, inside the family’s home, had sustained a “serious gunshot wound” but was given “life-saving measures” by a fire and emergency medical services team and is now in “critical condition, but stable” in an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

open image in gallery Voigt admitted to shooting, according to police ( Bartow Police Department )

Joseph Voigt fled the scene after the shooting and was later arrested in Orlando, more than 60 miles away, officials said.

During his admission, law enforcement authorities recounted that Voigt said he shot his parents because his father was upset with him about “spending the majority of his time playing video games” and “riding his ass about making something of himself and getting a job.”

"Everything we’ve heard about this couple was that they were really good people," Stephen Walker of the Bartow Police Department told Fox 13 News. "It’s sad, you know, to see something like this happen."

“Thanks to the rapid response of the Bartow Police Department this violent and dangerous suspect was quickly apprehended,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “My detectives will continue their thorough investigation into this crime to ensure Voigt will face the full consequences of his actions.”

Voigt was scheduled for a transfer to Polk County jail on Monday.