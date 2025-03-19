The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A court in the Dominic Republic ruled on Tuesday that a Minnesota college student has been unlawfully detained in a hotel as he assists authorities in the search for Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who disappeared earlier this month during a vacation to the island nation.

Prior to the ruling, Joshua Riibe, 22, the last person to see Konanki before she went missing, had been under close police supervision and confined to the RIU Hotel & Resort for the last eight days.

The decision means Riibe, a student at St. Cloud State University, will be free to leave the hotel, but his ability to return to the U.S. remains constrained because authorities still have his passport.

Riibe told officials he and Konanki went for an early-morning swim the day she disappeared, March 6, and were caught in heavy surf.

Riibe, a former life guard, said he pulled the young woman back to shore, losing track of her after he began vomiting seawater.

The Minnesota student claims that during the subsequent investigation — a mass search involving local police, aided by the FBI and international law enforcement — his travel documents were confiscated, while government officials say they were turned over voluntarily.

Further hearings are scheduled for later this month.

In court in Higüey, Riibe described being surrounded by heavy police presence at virtually all times.

“Ever since that day, after I lost my passport and phone, I have very solemnly or ever been alone,” he reportedly said, adding, “I’m just waiting to go home and go back to my life.”

He also claimed that Konanki’s parents hugged him and thanked him for attempting to save the pre-med student’s life.

On Monday, Konanki’s parents asked Dominican officials in a letter to declare their daughter dead. They also noted Riibe’s participation in the investigation and accepted the provisional explanation that Konanki drowned and was not a victim of foul play.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.