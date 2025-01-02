The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Heavy metal drummer and vocalist Joshua "Nassaru" Ward – famous for his work in the band “Voraath” – was killed after being struck in a drunk driving tragedy on New Year’s Eve in South Carolina.

Ward, 37, a father-of-one, and three others died in the two-vehicle collision just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Cooley Bridge Road, just south of the city of Greenville, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

The group was struck while their 2017 Subaru SUV was backing out of a private driveway onto Cooley Bridge Road when suddenly a 2012 BMW sedan traveling south crashed into them, forcing the SUV off the road where it struck a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

All four occupants inside the Subaru died in the crash.

Nicholas Shane Meeks, 32, who was driving the BMW, was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on New Year’s Day and charged with four counts of felony DUI involving death, and another for driving with a suspended license, according to Greenville County jail records.

open image in gallery Nicholas Shane Meeks, 32, (pictured) has been charged for the fatal collision according to Greenville officials ( Greenville County Detention Center )

Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified two of the victims Wednesday morning as Audrey Maris Ross, 29, of Donalds, and Amanda Lynn Leroux, 30, of North Carolina, reported CNBC-affiliate WYFF4 News .

One of the victims is reported to have been Ward’s girlfriend while two others were believed to be his friends, reported heavy music outlet Lambgoat .

Sick Drummer Magazine posted a tribute to Ward on New Year’s Day on Facebook which read: “Woke up to hear the horrible news about the passing of our dear friend, drummer Joshua Nassaru Ward of Voraath.

“Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends, and bandmates. Josh was killed by a drunk driver in an accident last night. A great drummer and a really good person.”

According to the magazine, Ward had helped to deliver goods and services to those stranded in remote areas during recent floods.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral costs and to support Ward’s son Kai.

Meeks was booked into Greenville County Detention Center and issued a $653 bond for driving with a suspended license, said jail records.

The Independent contacted the Greenville County Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol for an update on the incident.