Arsonist who attacked Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s family home pleads guilty to all charges
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison
The man accused of firebombing the official residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro earlier this year has pleaded guilty to all charges.
Cody Allen Balmer, 38, entered a plea on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and terrorism in connection with the April arson attack on the governor’s mansion.
He has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison, with credit for time served. He also faces a $100,000 fine.
