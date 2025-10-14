The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The man accused of firebombing the official residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro earlier this year has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Cody Allen Balmer, 38, entered a plea on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and terrorism in connection with the April arson attack on the governor’s mansion.

He has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison, with credit for time served. He also faces a $100,000 fine.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...