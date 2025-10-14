Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Arsonist who attacked Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s family home pleads guilty to all charges

He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison

Isabel Keane
in New York
Tuesday 14 October 2025 09:55 EDT
(Commonwealth Media Services/Dauphin County District Attorney's Office)

The man accused of firebombing the official residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro earlier this year has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Cody Allen Balmer, 38, entered a plea on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and terrorism in connection with the April arson attack on the governor’s mansion.

He has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison, with credit for time served. He also faces a $100,000 fine.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in