Jonathan Majors files dramatic last-ditch motion to postpone assault sentencing

The sentencing hearing for actor Jonathan Majors in his domestic assault case has been delayed after his attorneys filed a last-ditch motion on Monday.

Majors is facing up to a year in jail following his conviction last year over a dispute between him and his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. New York City law enforcement arrested Majors in March 2023 after Ms Jabbari accused him of slapping her and throwing her into a car.

In December, a jury found Majors guilty of third-degree assault and harassment charges but acquitted him of one count of assault and one count of aggravated harassment.

Majors had been scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday. However, prosecutors later announced that the sentencing would be postponed following a motion to set aside the verdict filed on Monday by Majors’ attorneys.

The former Marvel star appeared in court via video call later in the day for a short hearing in which Judge Michael Gaffey said the sentencing has now been postponed to 8 April. Prosecutors have until next month to respond to the motion, which is likely a final attempt by the defence to avoid prison time for their client.

Following a ten–day-long trial, which included testimony from the driver of the vehicle and Ms Jabbari herself, the split verdict was returned on 18 December. Hours after the guilty verdict was announced, Marvel said it was dropping Majors from its lineup.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that evidence presented in the trial showed a “cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion”.

“We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive the trauma on the stand,” Mr Bragg said.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said that the case had hinged on four words: “control, domination, manipulation, and abuse.”

Assistant district attorney Kelli Galloway also criticised the defence’s portrayal of Jabbari as trying to seek revenge after the alleged assault: “This is not consistent with the testimony that you heard,” she said.

“This is not a revenge plot to ruin the defendant’s life, his career, to take everything away from him,” Ms Galloway continued. What transpired in March 2023 was “not consistent with a premeditated plan of revenge.”