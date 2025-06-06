The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The man accused of killing King of the Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss “maintains his innocence,” his lawyer said.

Police arrested Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, in connection with the murder of Joss, who was shot dead last Sunday in front of his home in San Antonio.

Alfonso Otero, Alvarez’s lawyer, publicly spoke out about his client for the first time in a Friday press release obtained by The Independent, which read, in part, “We urge the public to withhold judgment until all the evidence is disclosed.”

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, left, is out on bail following the shooting death of actor Jonathan Joss ( Getty Images/Associated Press )

Otero said that Alvarez “maintains his innocence and categorically denies any accusations and statements made against him by individuals and the media.

We have confidence and trust that the judicial process will be fair to all parties involved and request everyone to respect Mr. Ceja and his family’s right to privacy and his constitutional right to a fair trial.”

The Independent requested comment from Otero earlier on Thursday and is yet to receive a response.

This is a developing story...