The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

After being charged with shooting former Oakland community college football coach John Beam, 27-year-old Cedric Irving Jr. made an initial court appearance Tuesday and will continue to be held without bail.

Irving did not enter a plea Tuesday and his arraignment was set for Dec. 16.

He has been charged with murder and several enhancements in Beam's death, and he could face 50 years to life in prison if convicted, Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said at a news conference Monday.

Prosecutors have not provided a motive for the shooting at Laney College.

Beam, 66, was a giant in the local community, a father figure who forged deep relationships with his players while fielding a team that regularly competed for championships. The Netflix docuseries “Last Chance U” focused on Beam and the Laney Eagles in its 2020 season. He’d most recently been serving as the school’s athletic director after retiring from coaching last year.

open image in gallery A guard patrols outside of athletics facilities at Laney College, where John Beam was shot and killed ( AP )

Irving has no criminal record, the district attorney said.

Officers arrived at Laney College before noon Thursday to find Beam shot in the head at the athletics field house. He was treated at a hospital, but died the following day from his injuries.

Irving was arrested at a commuter rail station just after 3 a.m. Friday. He was carrying the firearm used to shoot Beam, and he admitted to carrying out the shooting, according to the probable cause document.

Oakland police say the shooting was “very targeted.”

open image in gallery Cedric Irving Jr., charged with murder in the shooting of former football coach John Beam, appears in court ( AP )

Back-to-back shootings at two schools last week have roiled Oakland, a city of roughly 400,000 across the bay from San Francisco. On Wednesday, a student was shot and wounded at Oakland’s Skyline High School.

Beam joined Laney College in 2004 as a running backs coach and became head coach in 2012, winning two league titles. According to his biography on the college’s website, at least 20 of his players went on to the NFL.