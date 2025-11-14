The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

College football coach John Beam, who starred in the Netflix series “Last Chance U”, has died after being shot on campus, police say.

The Oakland Police Department announced the beloved coach’s death shortly after revealing that a suspect in the shooting had been arrested.

Before his death, Beam was in critical condition after being shot on Laney College campus Thursday. Few other details were available. It was the second shooting in two days at a school in Oakland.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee described Beam as a “giant” and a mentor, educator and lifeline for young people.

“For over 40 years, he has shaped leaders on and off the field, and our community is shaken alongside his family,” Lee said.

open image in gallery Police work the scene after a shooting at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 ( Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP )

The Netflix docuseries focused on athletes at junior colleges striving to turn their lives around, and Beam's Laney College Eagles starred in the 2020 season.

Two of Beam’s former players — brothers Nahshon and Rejzohn Wright, now in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints — posted on social media after the shooting.

“You mean the world to me,” Rejzohn Wright said in a post with a photo of Beam.

His brother shared a photo of the coach alongside a broken heart emoji.

Beam served as athletic director at Laney College and joined the school in 2004 as a running backs coach. He became head coach in 2012, winning two league titles. According to his biography on the college’s website, 20 of his players have gone on to the NFL.

“The Peralta community is devastated by his shooting and deeply concerned for his well-being. We are stunned and heartbroken that such violence has touched our campus,” Mark Johnson a spokesperson for Peralta Community College District said in an emailed statement on Beam's current medical status.

Beam’s shooting came a day after a student was shot at Oakland’s Skyline High School. The student is in stable condition.