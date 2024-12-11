The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

NFL star Joe Burrow’s home was broken into while he was in Texas for a Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys, with the burglary discovered by swimsuit model Olivia Ponton.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office stated that Ponton, an IMG model and influencer discovered the break-in when she arrived at the residence, according to an incident report.

The report stated that 22-year-old Ponton is employed by Burrow, and she stated in the 911 call that “someone broke into my house.”

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s home in Anderson Township was reportedly broken into at 9:14 p.m. on Monday.

A 911 call obtained by TMZ revealed the tense moments during the break-in.

One caller, identifying herself as Ponton’s mother said her daughter was staying at Burrow’s house, and told dispatchers, “Someone is trying to break into the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there. He’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding, or if she should go outside.”

Olivia Ponton attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York ( Getty Images )

The model later called 911 herself, stating, “Someone broke into my house. It’s like completely messed up.” Radio traffic from that night indicated there was a security officer present at the home during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the break-in but has not disclosed further details. Burrow, who was out of town for the game, could not provide information about what may have been stolen. However, Ponton — who discovered the scene —provided deputies with a general list of potentially missing items.

This burglary is the latest in a concerning pattern targeting professional athletes. In October, Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both experienced break-ins—Mahomes’ home was burglarized on October 6, just one day before Kelce’s residence was targeted while the team played the New Orleans Saints.

During a Kansas City Chiefs press conference in November, Mahomes addressed the break-in. “It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing,” he admitted. “I can’t get into too many details because the investigation is ongoing.”

The burglary on Mahomes happened on October 6, a day before Kelce’s home was broken into on the same day they were playing against the New Orleans Saints.

The NBA hasn’t been spared either—Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis faced a break-in on November 2, while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr.’s home was burglarized on September 15, coinciding with his attendance at a Minnesota Vikings game.

Authorities suspect a South American crime ring may be behind these high-profile break-ins. According to a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the NFL has warned its players that professional athletes’ homes across various sports are being “increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups.”

At this time, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed whether Burrow’s case is connected to the other NFL burglaries. “Our investigators are exploring every avenue,” public information officer Kyla Woods told the outlet.