Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The body of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa may have been found buried next to a Milwaukee baseball stadium by a search dog called Moxy, cold case investigators claim.

The non-profit Case Breakers group says its years-long investigation led them to the former site of Milwaukee County Stadium in Wisconsin.

Hoffa, a legendary union leader, disappeared on 30 July 1975 while reportedly on his way to a meeting with Detroit mafia members. His body has never been found and he was declared legally dead in 1982.

The Case Breakers said in a statement on Wednesday that their search was aided by “a dying police sergeant’s scribbled instructions on an ace of spades” playing card.

The group says it believes Hoffa’s remains now rest beside a little league field built next to the current MLB stadium, American Family Field, in the city.

Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance has become one of the most enduring mysteries of the past 50 years (Getty Images)

“Independent sources in three states convinced the volunteer investigators that CSI forensics will reveal Hoffa’s remains at a little league field, in the shadow of Milwaukee’s MLB stadium,” the group stated.

They claim that Hoffa’s body was moved from another location and “secretly buried in 1995 under this old stadium’s 3rd base.”

The little league field was built in 2002 in the middle of the car park that replaced the old stadium on the site.

The Case Breakers say that they used radar which was blocked by an “unexpected clay layer” that they say indicates a dig at the site had been “hurriedly excavated and backfilled.”

Demolition workers tear down a horse barn for the FBI during the search for Jimmy Hoffa's body at the Hidden Dreams Horse Farm May 24, 2006 in Milford, Michigan (Getty Images)

The group then brought in a “top” cadaver dog named Moxy to the site with her retired police officer handler Carren Corcoran, with the dog giving positive signs several times.

“This gal has, I believe the figure is over 200 cases of finding either the dead or the missing,” founder Thomas Colbert told Fox News Digital.

“She’s phenomenal and she brought in her dog and where does the dog go? Right to the ground penetration radar spot three years earlier and that’s where we got excited.”

The group says that Moxy “pointed, wagged, barked and nosed her way into 4 ‘hits’ at the stadium’s old 3rd-base location.”

FBI agents search a field outside Detroit for former Teamsters boss’s remains (Getty Images)

Mr Colbert said that the next step is to work with local law enforcement and the FBI to dig at the site.

A string of searches and digs have taken place in an attempt to locate Hoffa’s remains, including one under a bridge in New Jersey in 2022.

The case garnered fresh attention when Hoffa’s life and apparent murder featured in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 movie The Irishman, in which the mob-linked union leader was played by Al Pacino.

The Independent reached out to the FBI which said it could not comment on an “ongoing investigation.”