Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police arrest man accused of killing Jewish protester in California

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 16 November 2023 11:29
(The Independent)

An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a Jewish man who was counter-protesting at a pro-Palestine rally in Thousand Oaks, California.

Loay Abdelfattah Alnajii, 50, of Moorpark, was arrested on Thursday morning and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

He has been booked into the county's pre-trial detention facility and is being held on a $1m bail.

His charges stem from the 6 November death of Paul Kessler, 69, who died from injuries he sustained while counter-protesting at a pro-Palestine rally the day before.

Earlier reports suggested Mr Kessler was involved in a conflict with a pro-Palestine protester at the event that led to his fall and eventual death. Is was not made immediately clear if Mr Alnajii was the protester who clashed with Mr Kessler.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in