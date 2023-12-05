Man arrested for murder after baby son, wife and unborn child found dead

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Idaho man who has been charged with two counts of murder for allegedly killing his wife and their unborn child.

Jeremy Albert Best, 48, also allegedly kidnapped his 10-month-old son, Zeke, who was later found dead by police.

Mr Best appeared in court via video link from Bonneville County jail on Monday, and was arraigned on two counts of first-degree murder.

One charge was for the shooting of his pregnant wife, Kali Randall Best, and the second for the unborn child she was carrying. He was also charged with one count of use of a firearm during a crime.

Mr Best, who was shirtless on the video link, massaged his forehead and chin and appeared to weep as the charges were read to him.

He barely spoke, but at one point announced “that’s not my attorney”, after the state-appointed defence lawyer spoke on his behalf.

Jeremy Albert Best appears in court, shirtless, via video link ( KIFI Local News 8/ YouTube)

Prosecutors described his actions as “the most horrific crimes committed in Teton County in recent memory.”

It is unclear if he will face additional charges in the kidnapping and subsequent death of his 10-month-old son, Zeke.

During the arraignment the defence requested a mental competency test be conducted from the Department of Health and Welfare. Mr Best is being held without bond.

Judge Jason Walker scheduled a preliminary hearing for 18 December at 9:30am.

According to a press release, the Bonneville County sheriff’s office received a call from two hunters on Saturday at around 9.30am local time, stating that they had located a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road.

The caller stated the man was naked and making odd statements, the sheriff’s office said.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies contacted the individuals and identified the man as Mr best. He was secured and placed in a patrol car until Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel arrived to treat him for any injuries.

Near the area where Mr Best was located deputies located his vehicle, a black Chevy SUV, down an embankment off the roadway. Deputies also located a child, Zeke Best, deceased at the scene.

After a medical clearance, Mr Best was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for his outstanding Teton County homicide warrant.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case. Further information about this case will be available at an appropriate time in the future as the investigation is still ongoing,” the department stated.