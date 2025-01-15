Colorado Democrat launches lawsuit against Lyft over alleged sexual assault

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Colorado State Rep. Jenny Willford has filed a lawsuit against Lyft and Shanu Transportation LLC after she claims she was sexually assaulted last year by a man claiming to be a driver for the ride-share giant.

Willford, a member of the Democratic party, made the shocking announcement at the state Capitol Tuesday alongside her attorneys.

She alleges that on February 24, 2024, a man posing as a Lyft driver working under the guise of another driver named “Shanu”, picked her up, and unleashed a spiel of lurid comments before sexually assaulting her.

The Democrat described the moment she managed to escape and fled to another location – not her home – to deter the driver from her actual address.

At the time, Willford immediately reported the assault to the Northglenn Police Department but is still yet to receive DNA results, said CBS News.

When the Rep. reported the incident to Lyft, they reportedly promised to never match her with that user again and returned her $85.53 fare.

open image in gallery Willford, a Democrat Rep. for Northglenn and Thornton, made the shocking announcement at the state Capitol Tuesday alongside her attorneys ( Colorado General Assembly )

Police confirmed an active investigation was underway to the outlet but said the driver in the alleged incident has not been arrested.

In floods of tears, she read out a statement on the alleged attack: “When I tried to get out, he pushed me back down into the car. He touched me inappropriately and went on to sexually assault me.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reportedly experiencing a DNA test backlog resulting in wait times of over 500 days for the return of results, reported KDVR

The delays have been exacerbated by a scandal involving lab analyst Yvonne Woods, who was caught manipulating the results of over 1,000 DNA tests for sexual assault incidents.

Willford added that she had been under intense strife since the attack – something that has left her reeling with ongoing stress and anxiety.

She added: “I don’t wish my experience on anyone. Sexual assault is insidious and it is a violation of not just a person’s body but of everything they believe to be true – their heart, their belief in safety, their mind, and their very soul."

Lyft’s policies state that drivers are prohibited from impersonating “any person or entity”, therefore drivers are not allowed to let other people use their accounts.

A spokesperson for the ride-share platform told CBS in a written statement, that impersonating a driver "can and does lead to a permanent ban from the platform."

CBI’s Strategic Communications Director Rob Low told The Independent: “The Colorado Bureau of Investigation acknowledges the backlog to process DNA cases is far longer than any of us want it to be. The primary factor involved former DNA scientist Yvonne "Missy" Woods. She retired in November of 2023 soon after CBI learned of anomalies with her work that required reviewing every case during her 29-year history with the bureau.

“While the CBI is committed to reducing this backlog with the addition of new staff, it will not take shortcuts. Testing DNA and processing results is complicated, time-consuming work, and provides valuable investigative information toward achieving answers and accountability in our criminal justice system.”

The Independent contacted Lyft, the Northglenn Police Department, and CBI for comment.