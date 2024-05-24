The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of Jennifer Dulos, who vanished from her Connecticut home five years ago, says she believes Michelle Troconis “knows” where her body was dumped.

Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five disappeared from her home in New Canaan on 24 May 2019. Investigators believe she was attacked and killed by her estranged husband Fotis Dulos. Her body has never been found.

Fotis Dulos killed himself in January 2020 while he faced murder, kidnapping and other charges in the case.

Troconis, his 49-year-old live-in girlfriend, was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to commit murder and other charges.

She had pleaded not guilty and insisted she did not know Fotis was doing anything nefarious as she watched him toss garbage bags into random bins, or as she helped him write up a timeline of their whereabouts on the day Jennifer disappeared.

Michelle Troconis listens as a verdict of guilty on all counts is read on the final day jury deliberation for her criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Friday, March 1, 2024 ( AP )

Gloria Farber, Jennifer Dulos’s mother, told WTNH that she believed “absolutely” lied to investigators and does not believe she will ever tell the family what happened to her body.

“I think she knows where Jennifer is,” said Ms Farber.

She told the outlet that she can still not believe what happened to her daughter.

This undated contributed photo, courtesy of the Farber family, shows Jennifer Farber Dulos. ( AP )

“I don’t know what made him just absolutely go off the rails,” she continued.

Ms Farber now has custody of the couple’s five children, who live with her in New York City.

“I think about her every day. She poured all her wisdom and all her joy into her children,” she added:

Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber, testifies during Michelle Troconis' trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 ( Hearst Connecticut Media )

“Her life was cut short, but she, in that short life, became a great person. She amazed me, she always amazed me.”

Troconis faces up to 50 years behind bars when she is sentenced.