Jennifer Farber Dulos, the mother-of-five who vanished from her Connecticut home over four years ago, has officially been declared dead.

The declaration was revealed just days before her estranged husband’s lover is set to stand trial on conspiracy murder charges in connection to the case.

Jennifer was last seen on 24 May 2019 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan where she had been living in the wake of her contentious divorce and child custody battle with Fotis Dulos.

Months later, Fotis was charged with Jennifer’s disappearance and presumed death. Prosecutors argued that Fotis killed Jennifer and disposed of her body prior to his arrest. Her body has never been found.

In August 2023, Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, 88, who has been caring for the five children since her daughter’s disappearance, filed a petition to the Darien-New Canaan Probate Court to declare Jennifer dead, NBC Connecticut reported.

Anyone who has been missing for seven or more years will be presumed dead, according to Connecticut law. But Ms Farber said in the court documents that she wanted the declaration made in order to protect the kids and their right to their mother’s assets.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen on 24 May 2019 after dropping her children off at school (New Canaan Police Department)

Judge William P. Osterndorf made the declaration on 24 October 2023 after receiving an overwhelming amount of evidence that “supports the claim that Jennifer sustained non-survivable injuries,” according to documents obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group.

“Extensive efforts have been made by local and State Police authorities to locate her body,” the judge wrote in the decision.

“To date, more than four years have passed and the body of Jennifer has not been located. Neither Jennifer’s mother, children, other family members and friends have been contacted by Jennifer since May 24, 2019. The inescapable conclusion is Jennifer is deceased.”

The Dulos children, now ranging in age from 13-17, have been in their grandmother’s care since Jennifer’s disappearance.

Ms Farber’s attorney Richard Weinstein said Tuesday that the petition was filed to protect the children.

“As long as Jennifer’s status was undecided, then the children could not inherit from her or from her mother,” he said. “We were concerned, obviously, with Mrs. Farber being 88 years of age, needing to wait the seven years.”

According to Jennifer’s will, all of her assets will be left to the children now that’s officially declared dead. The will was signed on 26 April 26 2017, two months before she filed for divorce from her husband.

Jennifer’s estranged husband and father of her children, Fotis, maintained his innocence and denied killing her. In January 2020, he killed himself while out on bail.

His girlfriend at the time, Michelle Troconis, was accused of helping him dispose of Jennifer’s body. She is set to stand trial in Connecticut on Thursday.

Ms Troconis has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and one count of second-degree hindering prosecution.

In 2019, Michelle Troconis, left, and Fotis Dulos, right, were arrested on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos (New Canaan Police Department via AP)

Kent Mawhinney, a longtime friend and former attorney for Fotis Dulos, has also been charged in the case.

He has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the case. Mawhinney is among a list of more than 200 people who may testify during Ms Troconis’ trial.

The family and friends of Jennifer Dulos released a statement ahead of the start of the trial, which is expected to last six weeks.

“As this trial begins, it is crucial to remember who is at the center: Jennifer, whose five children have lost their mother and, as an eventuality, both parents,” the statement reads.

“Jennifer’s family and loved ones have lost a loving daughter, sister, cousin, and lifelong friend. We do not seek closure, as nothing can bring Jennifer back. Our hope is that this trial provides for accountability and answers.”

“As this trial gets underway, we ask that you prioritize and respect the privacy of Jennifer’s family and loved ones.”