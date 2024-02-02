The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of the Oxford high school mass shooter, Jennifer Crumbley, took the stand for a second time this week, revealing that she used an adultery app to dispute the defence’s claim that she was a “hypervigilant” mother to Ethan Crumbley.

A jury will soon decide whether Ms Crumbley is guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter. She has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution contested the defence’s argument that she was a “hypervigilant” mother and emphasised how much time Ethan spent by himself while Ms Crumbley was busy doing other things.

One of those things was romantic encounters outside of her marriage, the prosecution argued.

Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast also brought up her affair with Brian Meloche, a fire department captain and long-time friend of Ms Crumbley with whom she had an affair. He also testified yesterday. They both said they had an affair that spanned roughly six months starting in spring 2021. Mr Meloche said he hadn’t spoken to Ms Crumbley since her arrest on 4 December of that year.

Mr Keast tried to connect the dots between the timing of her son starting to act depressed — in the spring of 2021, after his grandma passed away and he started missing school — and when her relationship with Mr Meloche began.

Jennifer Crumbley tears up while on the stand (Fox News)

He added that Ms Crumbley’s digital footprint showed that she used AdultFriendFinder. The website describes it as the “world’s largest dating and social network for adults”. She didn’t deny talking to others on the website, but no further details about those conversations were revealed.

Aside from her alleged romances, the prosecution also asked about how much time she dedicated to her family.

On Thursday, Ms Crumbley testified that she spent a lot of time with her family, detailing hosting holiday gatherings and skiing with her son.

The attorney tried to poke holes in that argument, pointing out how much time and care she dedicated to horses, pointing out that Ethan rarely went to the barns with her. Ms Crumbley said he was always able to go but “He was not into horses…he didn’t want to go.”

The prosecutor also questioned Ms Crumbley about the meeting she had with the school counsellor on 30 November, hours before the massacre transpired, regarding Ethan’s disturbing drawing.

He pointed out that on that day, she told her boss that she would be back an hour later, which Mr Keast described as “putting a limit” on the meeting’s span. In the meeting, she and her husband allegedly cited that they both needed to return to work, opting for their son to stay in school that day. It was revealed in court on Thursday that she had texted Mr Meloche that she was able to meet up with him.

At this meeting, she testified that she didn’t tell school officials that her son owned a gun, which was purchased four days prior to the meeting. Ms Crumbley also testified that she didn’t go home and look for the gun in her home after the meeting. “I didn’t have a reason to,” she said on the stand on Friday.

Seemingly trying to set the stage for Ethan’s state of mind on the day of the shooting, Mr Keast pointed out that the 15-year-old’s best friend abruptly left the state to receive OCD treatment right before Halloween, when they were planning on hanging out.

Ethan was home alone on Halloween while the parents were at a party, he said. Ms Crumbley said that he didn’t want to go — “it was a bunch of little kids.”

Ms Crumbley took issue when the prosecutor suggested he “didn’t have any other friends,” saying instead that her son “didn’t have many friends.” She told the court that she hadn’t met any of his other friends and that Ethan didn’t see them outside of school but that he hung out with them in school.

The prosecution then turned to her 15-year-old’s fixation with guns.

“He had a consistent desire to obtain a weapon?” the prosecutor asked. She replied that he didn’t express that to her. Throughout the trial, the defence has portrayed her husband as being in charge of guns and that Ms Crumbley knew little about firearms.

“It was a surprise to me that they went to the gun store that day. It was not a surprise that they bought a gun,” she said, referring to James going to a gun store with Ethan.

Mr Keast then argued that Ms Crumbley didn’t “trust” her husband with many things around the house or to hold down a job. She testified on Thursday that she found jobs for James to apply to, as he rarely held down a job.

“But this is the person you trusted with a deadly weapon?” Mr Keast asked. “I did,” she replied.

The prosecution also brought up the lead-up to the Crumbleys’ arrest.

Mr Keast read text messages sent to the pair’s attorneys.

Ms Crumbley had told the court that she didn’t know the police were at the artist studio, where she and her friend were staying that night.

Texts revealed that Ms Crumbley did seem to know that police were on the studio’s premises around 11pm that night. “Laying low,” texts from her phone read. Her attorney Shannon Smith replied, “Oh s***,” according to records read in court.

Ms Crumbley acknowledged that she knew officers were on scene at that time.

On Thursday, Ms Smith asked if she thought she could have gone to court that night. Ms Crumbley responded that “I was not aware that we could go to court that afternoon. I was just waiting for direction from you [as] to what we were going to do” about turning ourselves in.

The police arrested them at the studio at 1:30am on 4 December.

“On November 30, 2021, at 12:51pm, you could’ve been with him, and you didn’t,” Mr Keast asked, referring to the Crumbleys opting for their son to stay in school rather than to come home with them.

“I could have, yes,” she said.