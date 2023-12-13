Man charged with murder after allegedly laying naked on mother’s decapitated body

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after he was allegedly found by police laying naked on top of his mother’s decapitated body.

Jeffrey Surgent, 46, of Ocean City, called 911 around 4pm on Friday and told the dispatcher he had just killed his mother with a knife, according to an affidavit obtained by NJ.com. He also said that he has mental health issues.

When police arrived at Mr Surgent’s apartment on 6th Street in Ocean City, they found him nude and on top of the headless body of his mother, who was identified as 74-year-old Alexandria Surgent.

Her head was found a few feet away in the hallway, according to the affidavit. Police stated in the court documents that security footage showed the head being thrown out of the apartment.

Jeffrey Surgent, 46, of Ocean City, New Jersey, was charged with murder (Cape May County Jail )

“A short time later, Jeffrey Surgent is seen peeking out from the apartment, then pulling his mother’s body into the hallway,” the affidavit says. “He is nude and proceeds to lay on top of her until patrol arrives.”

Police took Mr Surgent into custody, at which point he began screaming that he had killed his mother and that he was sorry, according to the affidavit. At one point he was singing “Jesus Loves Me,” the documents said.

Mr Surgent was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was transported to a secure medical facility, according to a Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office’s press release. He was being held in the Cape May County Jail on Wednesday, records show.

A GoFundMe page has been set by Alexandria Surgent’s grandson Chase Surgent to pay for her funeral and burial costs.

He described Alexandria as “the greatest grandmother in the world,” who “lived with us and helped us with our day-to-day lives.”

Alexandria Surgent was decapitated (GoFundMe)

Relatives told local news outlets that Ms Surgent was visiting her son the day she was killed and that she was a devoted and loving caretaker for her family.

Neighbors in the building said they were shocked by the news.

Janice Powers described visiting her father in the building to ABC7 Chicago.

“I went to go do a load of laundry and it’s on the second floor, and they had everything marked off and blankets. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” she said.

Ms Powers added she had met Mr Surgent during her visits.

“We went to a BBQ,” Ms Powers recalled. “He just played with the kids and he was really nice. I don’t know what to say. It was weird.”