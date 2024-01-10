Epstein documents reveal creepy note about meeting with 16-year-old ‘Russian tutor’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An associate of Jeffrey Epstein offered to introduce him to a 16-year-old girl under the pretext of giving him "Russian lessons", court documents reveal.

A message left for Epstein by one of his employees in 2005 claims that Jean-Luc Brunel, a French model scout who died in 2022 while awaiting trial for child rape, had found a "teacher" who could give Epstein "free lessons".

"He has a teacher for you to teach how to speak Russian. She is two times eight years old. Not blond," the message reads. "Lessons are free and you can have your first today if you call."

The creepy message was seized by Florida police during their first investigation into Epstein back in 2005-6, before resurfacing in a tranche of newly uncensored documents made public on Monday.

The documents come from a long-running defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, who was convicted in 2021 of trafficking under-age girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

During a 2016 deposition, Maxwell was asked what she knew about Epstein's relationship with Brunel and whether Brunel had ever brought girls to any of Epstein's houses for sex.

Brunel, who had long been accused of sexual assaulting his models, died by apparent suicide in a French prison while charged with rape and under investigation for supplying girls to Epstein.

Maxwell, however, told lawyers that she did not know whether Brunel had ever sent a 16-year-old girl to Epstein's home for sex or any other reason, nor whether Epstein had ever had sex with a 16-year-old Russian girl.

After a break, Maxwell was then asked 28 times in total whether she believed that Epstein had ever had sex with under-age girls, each time refusing to answer or saying that she did not want to "speculate".